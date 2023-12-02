Nuggets vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Sacramento to face the Kings on Saturday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Kings cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Nuggets vs. Kings betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Denver Nuggets are 14-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11-1 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 10-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-8 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Denver Nuggets (+3) at 552 Sacramento Kings (-3); o/u 229.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is questionable to play in Saturday night’s game with a right ankle sprain. He missed the team’s game on Friday against the Suns. Murray is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 assists per game in 8 starts for Denver this season.

Denver power forward Aaron Gordon has missed the team’s last four games with a right heel strain, and he’s officially listed as questionable to play on Saturday. Gordon is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 33.9 minutes per contest for the Nuggets this year.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings power forward Trey Lyles will sit out Saturday’s home date with the Nuggets. He’s nursing a right ankle sprain. Lyles is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 22 minutes per contest for Sacramento in 2023.

Sacramento small forward Keegan Murray has missed the team’s last four games due to a back injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game. Murray is fourth on the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game and third on the club in rebounding with 6.2 boards per game.

Nuggets vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 4-0 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Denver is 7-8-1 ATS in conference games this season.

Sacramento is 6-5 ATS in non-division games this year.

Denver is 5-7-1 ATS after a win this season.

Sacramento is 42-32-1 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Nuggets vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Denver. The Nuggets just played at Phoenix on Friday night and triumphed 119-111 over a Suns team that didn’t have Devin Booker or Bradley Beal. They are being forced to play in Sacramento less than 24 hours later. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray seem unlikely to play, though both players are officially listed as questionable.

Sacramento is 25-18 ATS after a loss since the start of last season. That’s the third-best mark in the league over that stretch. What’s more, the Kings are 40-36-1 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of the 2022 campaign. In any other situation, I might like the Nuggets, but this will be their fifth game in seven days. I think that will be too much for a team that’s already shorthanded. I like the Kings to win and cover at home on Saturday night.

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -3