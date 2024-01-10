Nuggets vs. Jazz NBA Betting Prediction: Is Utah a Live Dog?

Is Utah a live dog against Denver in Wednesday night’s Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Denver Nuggets (-6.5) at 566 Utah Jazz (+6.5); o/u 238.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Nuggets vs. Jazz: Public Lining Up with Underdog on Wednesday Night

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Porter Scores 18 Points in Sunday’s Win vs. Pistons

Michael Porter closed Sunday’s 131-114 win over Detroit with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists across 28 minutes.

Porter didn’t do much outside of scoring, but that’s an area where the Nuggets desperately needed him Sunday due to the fact that Nikola Jokic only scored four points. Porter has had some ups and downs this season when it comes to his scoring figures, but for the most part, he’s been a reliable contributor on offense despite holding a secondary role behind Jokic and Jamal Murray. Over his last 10 games, Porter is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

Clarkson Propels Jazz with 21 Points

Jordan Clarkson tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Monday’s 132-116 win over the Bucks.

Clarkson tied Lauri Markkanen for the team lead in scoring and was an integral part in the Jazz building a 31-point halftime advantage and in staving off the Bucks’ second-half charge. He was on triple-double watch through the first two quarters (12 points, six assists and four rebounds) and poured in seven of his 21 points in the final quarter to help seal the victory. Since returning in late December from a six-game absence to a hamstring injury, Clarkson has ceded his spot in the starting five to Collin Sexton, but Clarkson’s production hasn’t suffered while he’s been deployed as the team’s sixth man. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 triples in 27.9 minutes per game over his nine outings off the bench.

Nuggets vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends: Denver Struggles vs. Utah

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Utah’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday when at home.

Utah are 16-2 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against Denver.

Denver are 2-16 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against Utah.

The Nuggets are 11-56 SU in their last 67 games when playing on the road against Utah.

Nuggets vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take Utah. The Jazz are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games against the Nuggets and are 14-5-1 against the number in their last 20 games when playing at home versus the Nuggets. Utah has also covered in eight of its last 10 games, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five conference games and has cashed in four of its last five games played in January.

On the other side, the Nuggets are just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine conference games and are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven games against an opponent from the Northwest Division.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +6.5