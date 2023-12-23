Nuggets vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 8.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Hornets betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 20-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15-1 ATS this season.

The Charlotte Hornets are 7-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-16 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Denver Nuggets (-8.5) at 536 Charlotte Hornets (+8.5); o/u 226.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Nuggets vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was outstanding in his team’s 122-117 road win over the Nets on Friday night. In that game, the Kentucky alum put up 32 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He converted 11 of 19 shots from the field and sunk 4 of 6 of his attempts from long range.

Denver center Nikola Jokic was also exceptional in his team’s win on Friday night. The two-time MVP poured in 31 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out 7 assists, and recorded a game-high plus-minus of +29 in the victory.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Hornets center Mark Williams won’t play on Saturday as he works his way back from a lower back contusion. The Duke alum is averaging 12.7 points and a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game this season.

Charlotte point guards LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Frank Ntilikina (leg) will also both be out Saturday against Denver. Both players are targeting early January for their returns. Ball is the more significant loss of the two as he’s averaging 24.7 points and 8.2 assists per game in 33.4 minutes per contest thus far in 2023.

Nuggets vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 1-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Denver is 6-8 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Charlotte is 6-5 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Charlotte is 17-16-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Nuggets vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Denver. The Nuggets squeaked out a 5-point win in Brooklyn on Friday night and will be required to play in Charlotte less than 24 hours later. All five of Denver’s starters played 30 minutes or more on Friday, and they might start dragging in the fourth quarter of this game.

Charlotte hasn’t played since Wednesday night, when they lost on the road at Indiana by 31 points. This line of Denver -8.5 is likely an overcorrection due to Wednesday’s result. Charlotte is actually 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games, and 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against Denver overall. The public will likely take Denver without hesitation, but 8.5 points is a lot for a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back, regardless of who their opponent is. I’m taking the Hornets and the points at home on Saturday night.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Prediction: CHARLOTTE HORNETS +8.5