Nuggets vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Celtics cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 28-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-23-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 32-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-18-2 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Denver Nuggets (+5.5) at 536 Boston Celtics (-5.5); o/u 233.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets guard Julian Strawther won’t play against the Celtics on Friday night. He’s dealing with a knee injury. Strawther is averaging 5.9 points per game in 13.9 minutes per contest this year.

Denver power forward Aaron Gordon has been nursing a right heel strain, but he’s probable to play against Boston on Friday night. Gordon is having a solid season as the #4 scoring option on the Nuggets with 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics point guard Derrick White missed the team’s last game with a left ankle sprain, but he’s probable for Friday’s home date with the Nuggets. White is having one of his best seasons as a pro this year as he’s registering 15.9 points and 4.9 assists per game across 37 starts.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis also missed the club’s last game as he tended to inflammation in his right knee. He’s also probable to play against Denver on Friday. Porzingis has entrenched himself firmly as the club’s #3 scoring option in 2024. The Latvian big man is putting up 19.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on the campaign.

Nuggets vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 2-6-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Denver is 7-14 ATS as the road team this season.

Boston is 13-7 ATS as the home team this season.

Boston is 4-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

The Celtics are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Denver has been a bit shaky on the road this season. The Nuggets are 11-10 straight up and 7-14 ATS away from Ball Arena this season. The latter figure is the second-worst mark in the league. Denver is facing the best home team in the NBA in Boston on Friday night.

The Celtics are 20-0 straight up at home this season. They have an average scoring margin of +15.7 points per game at TD Garden this year. The Celtics average 124.1 points per game at home, which is the fourth-best mark in the league. A few more numbers drive the case for the Celtics in this contest. Boston is 13-11 ATS playing on 1 day of rest this season and 7-5 ATS in non-conference games this year. Furthermore, the Celtics are 20-17-2 ATS as favorites this season and 52-46-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season. I like Boston to continue their winning streak at home and believe they will topple Denver by 6 points or more on Friday night.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -5.5