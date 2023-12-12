Nuggets vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number has already jumped from 217.5 up to 220, is the over still in play for Tuesday night’s Nuggets vs. Bulls matchup? Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Denver Nuggets (-7.5) at 568 Chicago Bulls (+7.5); o/u 220

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

Nuggets vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

Jamal Murray posted a solid line on Monday with 29 points (12-of-15 FGs), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, two blocks, four 3-pointers and six turnovers in a 129-122 win over the Hawks.

Murray tweaked his left ankle early in this game, which forced him to sit on the sidelines for a few minutes. However, he was able to finish out this game, and it didn’t end up having much of an impact on his production. He has been dealing with a right ankle sprain, so he didn’t re-aggravate that injury. Aside from the turnovers, Murray didn’t do much wrong in this game. He posted a full line and only missed three shots. This was a much better shooting performance for him after shooting 6-of-17 in their loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Chicago Bulls DFS Spin

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 41 points (14-of-30 FGs, 10-of-12 FTs), two rebounds, 11 assists and three 3-pointers in a 133-129 loss to the Bucks on Monday. According to Chicago’s PR team, DeMar became the first Bull to finish with 40 points and 10 assists in a game since Michael Jordan did it in December of 1992.

Achieving something that MJ was the last to do is always impressive, even if it’s specific to the team. DeRozan’s shooting percentage has dropped 6% this season, and his free throw percentage has dropped by 6.7%. That has resulted in DeRozan having his worst season in 9-cat leagues since 2015. Rumors are heating up surrounding a DeRozan trade, and it appears likely that he’ll be in a different jersey by February. His landing spot will determine how that impacts his fantasy value, but there doesn’t appear to be a great team for him to be better in fantasy basketball than he has been the past few years.

Nuggets vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Chicago

Denver is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games when playing Chicago

Chicago is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Chicago’s last 8 games

Nuggets vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 13-2 in Chicago’s last 15 games when facing a non-conference opponent and has also cashed in nine out of the Bulls’ last 11 games when facing a foe from the Northwest Division. The over has also cashed in 16 out of the Nuggets’ last 22 games when facing the Bulls, which includes a mark of 13-5 in the last 18 meetings between these two teams.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: OVER 220