Nuggets vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Denver laying 1.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 232.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

581 Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at 582 Milwaukee Bucks (+1.5); o/u 232.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jokic Scores 23 in Loss to Kings

Nikola Jokic shot 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line in Friday’s loss to Sacramento, scoring 23 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes. Down two starters, the Nuggets were demolished in Sacramento on Friday.

The good news for Jokic managers was that he still had a respectable night, shooting better than 50% from the field while committing just one turnover. The reigning NBA Finals MVP continues to provide elite fantasy value, ranking third in 8- and 9-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster. Jokic did appear to tweak something in his back during the first quarter, but he returned to the game after a quick trip to the locker room. Denver doesn’t play again until Monday in Milwaukee, which should help get a few of their guys healthy.

Antetokounmpo Probable vs. Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Damian Lillard (left ankle sprain) are probable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets. Antetokounmpo and Lillard were cleared to play in Friday’s win over the Hornets, which should be the case on Monday. Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverley are two players who would be in for increased workloads if the Bucks are forced to play without their two stars.

Nuggets vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Nuggets are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 road games

Bucks are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 games overall

Nuggets are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up loss

Bucks are 16-41 ATS in their last 57 games as an underdog

Nuggets vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-1 in the Bucks’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games as a home underdog and is 6-1 in their last seven games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Nuggets’ last seven road games, is 9-2 in their last 11 games overall and is 21-7-2 in their last 30 games as a road favorite.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: UNDER 232.5