Nuggets vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Philly to face the 76ers on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the 76ers cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 28-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-22-1 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 25-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-13 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Denver Nuggets (+4.5) at 570 Philadelphia 76ers (-4.5); o/u 226.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

The Nuggets’ entire starting lineup is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s road tilt with the Sixers. Point guard Jamal Murray (shin), shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (back/neck), small forward Michael Porter Jr. (knee), power forward Aaron Gordon (heel), and center Nikola Jokic (hip) are all officially listed as questionable.

Denver guard Julian Strawther has been ruled out with a right knee bruise. Tuesday marks the first game of a five-game East Coast road trip for the Nuggets, so they may want to get their starters some rest on Tuesday before the schedule kicks up. It’s worth noting that Denver last played on Sunday night at home against Indiana. The Nuggets won that game 117-109.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back) and power forward Robert Covington (knee) have both been ruled out for Tuesday’s home tilt with the Nuggets. Of the two, Melton would be the bigger loss as he’s averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 33 starts for Philadelphia this year.

Philly guard Jaden Springer (ankle), power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (shoulder), and center Mo Bamba (knee) all sat out Monday’s home game against Houston, and are all listed as questionable for Tuesday’s home date with Denver. Bamba is averaging 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest in 24 games of action this season.

Nuggets vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 10-16-1 ATS after a win this season.

Denver is 7-13 ATS as the road team this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

Philadelphia is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Denver.

Philadelphia is 15-6 ATS as the home team this season. That’s the third-best mark in the league.

Nuggets vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

I’d keep an eye on the injury report before wagering on this contest. If Denver does elect to rest some of their starters, their chances of covering may drop dramatically. Even if everyone plays, there are some concerning numbers for the Nuggets this season. Denver is just 2-5-1 ATS with the rest advantage this year and 1-2 as an underdog this season. It’s been tough sledding against the number for the defending champs this year.

Philadelphia on the other hand has been superb against the number all season. The 76ers are 5-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage and 8-3 ATS against non-conference opponents this season. The latter mark is the second-best figure in the league. And finally, the Sixers are 14-5 ATS as home favorites this year. No team has more ATS wins in that scenario than Philly does this season. For all of those reasons, I like the Sixers to win and cover at home in this one.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -4.5