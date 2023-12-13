Nets vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will host the Brookyln Nets from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 2.0-point home favorites and the total at 227 points what is the smart play from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Brooklyn Nets (+2.0) at 518 Phoenix Suns (-2.0); o/u 227

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Nets vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brookyln Nets DFS SPIN

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points in Brooklyn’s 131-118 loss versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brookyln will look to improve on the perimeter defense after allowing the Kings to set a franchise record with 25 three pointers made on Monday.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Devin Booker scored 32 points in the Suns 119-116 victory against the Golden State Warriors last night. Kevin Durant was held out of Tuesday’s contest with an ankle injury, but he is expected to be on the floor on Wednesday night.

Nets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Nets.

Brooklyn is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 away games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Nets vs. Suns Prediction:

The Nets dropped their latest contest to the Kings, while the Suns grabbed a narrow win against Golden State last night.

Take the over. Brookyln was abysmal defensively against Sacramento on Monday night, now they face another tough opponent with the Suns. Offensively for Brookyln they should have no issues scoring against a Suns team that may be slightly fatigued after a tough game against Golden State last night. The Nets shoot and make a lot of three-pointers, ranking first in the NBA in 3-point %. Look for this game to turn into a shootout from the desert.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 227