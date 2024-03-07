Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Nets vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Nets vs. Pistons

    Even though the number sits at just 217, is the under the best bet in Thursday night’s Nets vs. Pistons matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    547 Brooklyn Nets (-3) at 548 Detroit Pistons (+3); o/u 217

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    Nets vs. Pistons: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Finney-Smith Leads Nets with 20 Points

    Dorian Finney-Smith led the Nets with 20 points (8-of-11 FGs), eight rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in a 112-107 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.  DFS hasn’t been much of a factor in fantasy hoops this season, but he has played well over their last few games. He has averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 triples over their last three games, and the Nets still have three more games this week. Assuming they continue to play without Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson (who exited early on Tuesday with an ankle injury), DFS should be worthy of a stream, especially since they have games on both Saturday and Sunday.

    Cunningham Finishes with 23 Points vs. Heat

    Cade Cunningham finished Tuesday’s 118-110 loss to the Heat with 23 points (8-of-20 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), four rebounds, eight assists, and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes. After scoring nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in Sunday’s loss to the Magic, Cunningham was more impactful in Miami. He’s scored 21 points or more in five of his last six games, which is one reason why he has provided 3rd-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks.

    During this run, Cade has averaged 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 3.3 3-pointers per game. Cunningham has done a better job of valuing the basketball, a positive development for fantasy managers, as he struggled with turnovers to begin the season. Detroit heads home for its final two games of Week 19, starting with the Nets on Thursday.

    Pistons are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games

    Nets are 11-26-2 ATS in their last 39 games overall

    Pistons are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games overall

    Nets are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 road games

    Nets vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 9-1 in the Pistons’ last 10 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five games as a home favorite and has cashed in their last eight home games. On the other side, the under is 10-4 in the Nets’ last 14 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five road games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.

    Nets vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: UNDER 217

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com