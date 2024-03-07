Nets vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number sits at just 217, is the under the best bet in Thursday night’s Nets vs. Pistons matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Brooklyn Nets (-3) at 548 Detroit Pistons (+3); o/u 217

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Nets vs. Pistons: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Finney-Smith Leads Nets with 20 Points

Dorian Finney-Smith led the Nets with 20 points (8-of-11 FGs), eight rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in a 112-107 win over the 76ers on Tuesday. DFS hasn’t been much of a factor in fantasy hoops this season, but he has played well over their last few games. He has averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 triples over their last three games, and the Nets still have three more games this week. Assuming they continue to play without Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson (who exited early on Tuesday with an ankle injury), DFS should be worthy of a stream, especially since they have games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cunningham Finishes with 23 Points vs. Heat

Cade Cunningham finished Tuesday’s 118-110 loss to the Heat with 23 points (8-of-20 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), four rebounds, eight assists, and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes. After scoring nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in Sunday’s loss to the Magic, Cunningham was more impactful in Miami. He’s scored 21 points or more in five of his last six games, which is one reason why he has provided 3rd-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks.

During this run, Cade has averaged 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 3.3 3-pointers per game. Cunningham has done a better job of valuing the basketball, a positive development for fantasy managers, as he struggled with turnovers to begin the season. Detroit heads home for its final two games of Week 19, starting with the Nets on Thursday.

Nets vs. Pistons NBA Betting Trends

Pistons are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games

Nets are 11-26-2 ATS in their last 39 games overall

Pistons are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games overall

Nets are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 road games

Nets vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 9-1 in the Pistons’ last 10 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five games as a home favorite and has cashed in their last eight home games. On the other side, the under is 10-4 in the Nets’ last 14 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five road games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: UNDER 217