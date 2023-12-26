Nets vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Detroit to the face the Pistons at the Little Ceasars Arena at 7:00p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Nets are listed as 6.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 232 points, what is the best bet from Detroit? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Pistons prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Brookyln Nets (-6.5) at 504 Detroit Pistons (+6.5); o/u 232

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit, MI

Nets vs. Pistons Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets DFS SPIN

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points on 9/17 from the floor in Brookyln’s 126-115 victory versus Detroit on Saturday. Bridges finished the game 10/10 from the free throw line in Saturday’s contest. The Nets will look to defeat Detroit in consecutive games on Tuesday night.

Detroit Pistons DFS SPIN

Jaden Ivey recorded 23 points in the loss versus Brooklyn on Saturday night. Detroit dropped their 26th in a row after the loss versus the Nets. Detroit will look to snap their franchise history in losses on Tuesday night.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

Brookyln is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Nets are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus Detroit.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Pistons.

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction:

Brookyln looks to beat Detroit in back-to-back games, while the Pistons look to snap their 26-game losing streak.

Take Detroit. No matter the record/losing streak it is difficult to beat a team twice in a row. The Pistons played Brooklyn hard on Saturday night, now they get to face them back at home. I fully expect this game to stay close throughout, so we’ll grab the points with Detroit as the home dog here.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Detroit +6.5