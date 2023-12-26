Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Nets vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Nets vs. Pistons

    The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Detroit to the face the Pistons at the Little Ceasars Arena at 7:00p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Nets are listed as 6.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 232 points, what is the best bet from Detroit? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Pistons prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Brookyln Nets (-6.5) at 504 Detroit Pistons (+6.5); o/u 232

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

    Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit, MI

    Nets vs. Pistons Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Brooklyn Nets DFS SPIN

    Mikal Bridges scored 29 points on 9/17 from the floor in Brookyln’s 126-115 victory versus Detroit on Saturday. Bridges finished the game 10/10 from the free throw line in Saturday’s contest. The Nets will look to defeat Detroit in consecutive games on Tuesday night.

    Detroit Pistons DFS SPIN

    Jaden Ivey recorded 23 points in the loss versus Brooklyn on Saturday night. Detroit dropped their 26th in a row after the loss versus the Nets. Detroit will look to snap their franchise history in losses on Tuesday night.

    Brookyln is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Nets are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus Detroit.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Pistons.

    Nets vs. Pistons Prediction:

    Brookyln looks to beat Detroit in back-to-back games, while the Pistons look to snap their 26-game losing streak.

    Take Detroit. No matter the record/losing streak it is difficult to beat a team twice in a row. The Pistons played Brooklyn hard on Saturday night, now they get to face them back at home. I fully expect this game to stay close throughout, so we’ll grab the points with Detroit as the home dog here.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Detroit +6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com