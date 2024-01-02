Nets vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line in Tuesday night’s Nets vs. Pelicans matchup opened at 6.5 in favor of New Orleans but has dropped to 6 at most books. Is it wise to follow the line movement and back Brooklyn? Or is New Orleans still the wise play tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Brooklyn Nets (+6) at 524 New Orleans Pelicans (-6); o/u 228.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Nets vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets DFS Spin

Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee soreness) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans. Finney-Smith, who recently replaced Cam Thomas in the starting lineup, has been dealing with a sore knee for a few weeks. The probable designation suggests he’ll be cleared, but Tuesday’s game is the first of a back-to-back. If Finney-Smith plays on Tuesday, fantasy managers should anticipate him sitting out Wednesday’s game in Houston.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS Spin

Zion Williamson delivered 26 points, four rebounds and six assists Sunday in a 129-109 win over the Lakers. Williamson extended his streak of 20-point games to four, as he tied Brandon Ingram for the team lead in the scoring department. Across his last four, Zion has averaged 24.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists as he continues to impress with his well-rounded play. Zion went toe-to-toe with LeBron James (21 points) in the first half, as his 18/3/3 line gave the Pels a 17-point lead going into the break. New Orleans will face Brooklyn on Tuesday, and Williamson will look to stay hot against Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton and Co.

Nets vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing New Orleans

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Brooklyn’s last 16 games when playing on the road against New Orleans

The over/under has gone OVER in 14 of New Orleans’s last 16 games when playing at home against Brooklyn

The total has gone OVER in 10 of New Orleans’s last 13 games when playing Brooklyn

Nets vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Nets are just 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games overall. They’re also just 3-9 against the number in their last 12 road games and have dropped 12 out of their last 15 non-conference matchups.

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -6