    Nets vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Nets vs. Nuggets

    With Denver listed as a 9.5-point home favorite and the total climbing to 231 after opening at 229, what’s the smart play in Thursday night’s Nets vs. Nuggets matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    525 Brooklyn Nets (+9.5) at 526 Denver Nuggets (-9.5); o/u 231

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    Nets vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Brooklyn Nets DFS Spin

    Cam Thomas led the Suns with 24 points (6-of-17 FGs), two rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and four 3-pointers in a 116-112 win on Wednesday. Thomas had his highest-scoring game of the month to lead the Nets past the Suns in Phoenix.

    Unfortunately, the scoring efficiency that he had at the beginning of the season hasn’t been there. Since scoring 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting in his first game back from a three week absence, Thomas has shot below 40% in five straight games. Thomas currently sits outside the top-100 in 9-cat scoring this season and outside the top-200 over the past two weeks. He’s still an electric scorer, and he scored 10 of his 24 in the fourth quarter on Wednesday to help secure the win. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been helpful for his fantasy value.

    Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

    Jamal Murray (bilateral ankle sprains) and Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) are probable for Thursday’s game against the Nets.

    Murray is on track to return to action after sitting out Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. Reggie Jackson is the player most impacted by Murray’s availability, as he starts whenever the Nuggets’ point guard is sidelined. As for Gordon, he started and played 32 minutes in Chicago and stands to take on a similar workload Thursday night.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Brooklyn’s last 6 games when playing Denver

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Brooklyn’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Denver

    Denver is 21-2 SU in its last 23 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games when playing Brooklyn

    Nets vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

    Take the over, which has hit in 12 out of Brooklyn’s last 16 games against Denver, which includes a mark of 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams. The over is also 6-2 in the Nets’ last eight games in Denver, which includes a 4-1 mark the last five times Brooklyn has played the Nuggets on the road.

    Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: OVER 231

