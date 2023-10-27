Nets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying six points and the total sitting at 228.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Nets vs. Mavericks matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Brooklyn Nets (+6) at 548 Dallas Mavericks (-6); o/u 228.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: N/A

Nets vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets DFS Spin

Ben Simmons shot 2-of-6 from the field in Wednesday’s loss to the Cavaliers, scoring four points with 10 rebounds, nine assists, and one blocked shot in 23 minutes. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn employed a 10-man rotation in Wednesday’s season opener, with Mikal Bridges being the only player to log at least 30 minutes.

Simmons played 23, and he was impactful as a rebounder and playmaker. But neither he nor Spencer Dinwiddie (five points, one rebound, three assists, and one 3-pointer in 24 minutes) were on the court down the stretch, so that’s something to keep an eye on in upcoming games. Brooklyn only plays once more this week, which isn’t great news for fantasy managers who were hoping to get full value from Simmons. Provided he remains healthy, he’ll be a solid asset throughout the season.

Dallas Mavericks DFS Spin

Luka Doncic erupted for 33 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and three triples in Wednesday’s win over the Spurs. San Antonio kept this one close in the first half, but Dallas pulled away in the third quarter and finished the game strong thanks to Luka’s Herculean efforts. Dallas’ defense is still pretty bad, so there won’t be any chance of Luka taking his foot off the gas as a scorer anytime soon. His work as a rebounder and facilitator is well known by this point in his career, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he posted another triple-double in this one. Doncic will look to build on this massive effort Friday when the Nets come to town.

Nets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games when playing on the road against Dallas

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Brooklyn’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Dallas

Dallas is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Brooklyn

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 6 games

Nets vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Take the Nets. The Mavericks are just 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 home games and have dropped 20 out of their last 26 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: BROOKLYN NETS +6