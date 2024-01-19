Nets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line in Friday night’s Nets vs. Lakers matchup currently sits at 6.5, while the total is listed at 227.5. What’s the smart bet in this 10:30 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Brooklyn Nets (+6.5) at 546 Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5); o/u 227.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Nets vs. Lakers: Bettors Fading Struggling Nets

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Nets’ Johnson Finishes 13 in Loss to Blazers

Cameron Johnson shot 6-of-9 from the field in Wednesday’s 105-103 loss to Portland, accumulating 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block, and one 3-pointer in 27 minutes.

Johnson’s driving layup with five seconds remaining tied the game. The Nets could not get the stop needed to push Wednesday’s game into overtime. He efficiently got his offense, a positive development given his recent struggles. Ranked well outside the top 250 in 8-cat per-game value over the past two weeks, Johnson shot 32.7% from the field and 57.1% from the foul line. He’s ranked outside the top 150 for the season but remains rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues.

Lakers’ Davis Probable to Face Nets

Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable, and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable for Friday’s game against the Nets.

Davis and James are back on the injury report, but the former is listed for a different reason. Instead of the left ankle sprain/bone bruise, he’s now dealing with tendinopathy in both Achilles tendons. The probable designation suggests that Davis will be cleared to play. James should also be available, but Christian Wood and Rui Hachimura would pick up additional minutes if either Lakers star sits.

Nets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Lakers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite

Nets are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 road games

Lakers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win of more than 10 points

Nets are 5-15-1 ATS in their last 21 games overall

Nets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Lakers’ last five home games, is 9-3 in their last 12 games as a home favorite and is 9-2 in their last 11 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game. On the other side, the under is 6-0 in the Nets’ last six road games, is 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog and is 7-2 in their last nine games overall.

Nets vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UNDER 227.5