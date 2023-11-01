Nets vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will head down to South Beach to face the Miami Heat this Wednesday evening from Kaseya Center. The Heat are listed 6-point favorites, with the total listed at 222.5. Keep reading for our Nets vs Heat prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Brooklyn Nets (+195) at Miami Heat (-250); o/u 222.5

7:30 pm ET, Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Nets vs Heat Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the bets are split 50/50 between Brooklyn and Miami. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Brooklyn Nets DFS SPIN

Cam Thomas scored 33 points on 10/17 shooting in the road win over Charlotte on Monday. Listen, we know Miami’s rugged identity is capable of slowing anyone down, but it’s hard to look away from how Thomas has opened the season. The former LSU guard has been given a green light early, and he’s churned out three 30-point outings to open the season. Playing time was the lone thing holding the 2021 first round pick back, and he’s now become their main source of offense here in 2023. Thomas is averaging 33.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, and 2.0 apg through a small sample of three games.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Tyler Herro went off for 35 points on 12/21 shooting, with eight boards in the road loss to Milwaukee. The writing was on the wall for a signature spot from Herro, as he returned home to Wisconsin to oppose Damian Lillard, who he’d been rumored to be traded for all summer. The former UK man has come out with a chip on his shoulder, and we know there’s nothing like a motivated athlete. The 6’5 guard may tone things down here, but he’s cleared 22 points in three straight contests. Herro is averaging 25.3 ppg, with 5.3 rpg and 4.0 apg thru a light sample of four games.

Nets vs Heat NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 3-0 against the spread, with a 3-0 o/u record.

Miami is 1-3 ATS, with a 2-2 over/under record.

Nets vs Heat NBA BETTING PREDICTION

Miami’s slow start should raise eyebrows, and while there’s plenty of time on the clock, they need to see success during this three-game home stand. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is coming in fresh off of a win over Charlotte, and they’ve competed well in all three games despite the 1-2 start. While they’ve kept things close, they also haven’t defended well without DPOY candidate Nic Clayton patrolling the yard, and that could hurt them against the drive-happy Heat. While I like Miami to win this game, let’s test Brooklyn’s positive trend with the Over for this Southeast battle.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: OVER