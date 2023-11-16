Nets vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Brooklyn Nets head to Miami to take on the Heat on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Heat cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Nets vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1-1 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 7-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-7 ATS this season.

Nets vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Brooklyn Nets (+4) at 518 Miami Heat (-4); o/u 217

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: NBA TV

Nets vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Brooklyn point guard Ben Simmons will sit out Thursday’s game with a hip injury. Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 6 six starts for the Nets this season. Additionally, Simmons is third on the team in minutes with 31.8 per game.

Nets sharpshooting guard Cam Thomas will also miss Thursday’s game as he deals with an ankle ailment. Thomas is second on the Nets in minutes this season with 32.5 per game and leads the club in scoring this year with 26.9 points per game.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat guard Tyler Herro won’t play in Thursday’s clash with the Nets due to a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Herro is second on the team in both minutes with 34.0 per game and scoring with 22.9 points per game.

Heat small forward Caleb Martin has been dealing with left knee tendinitis of late, but he’s probable to play in Thursday’s home tilt with the Nets. Martin averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for Miami in last year’s postseason.

Nets vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Miami.

Brooklyn is 28-21-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Miami is 24-44-3 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season. That’s the worst mark in the league over that span.

Miami is 21-34-2 ATS as the home team since the beginning of last season. That’s the second-worst record in the league over that stretch.

Nets vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Brooklyn has been the best team against the number all season as they are 9-1-1 against the spread. The Nets have been doing it with offense. Brooklyn ranks in the top 8 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, and three-point shooting percentage. The Nets just beat the Magic by 20 points at home on Tuesday and they did it without Ben Simmons or Cam Thomas.

Miami will likely miss Tyler Herro’s scoring in this game and I think that the Heat will continue to struggle against the number this season like they did last year. I’m taking the Nets and the points on the road on Thursday night.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Prediction: BROOKLYN NETS +4