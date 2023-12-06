Nets vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Brooklyn Nets head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Nets vs. Hawks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Brooklyn Nets are 10-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-4-1 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 9-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-14 ATS this season.

Nets vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Brooklyn Nets (+4) at 570 Atlanta Hawks (-4); o/u 241.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Nets vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Nets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Brooklyn shooting guards Ben Simmons (hip) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) will both be out for Wednesday’s game and multiple contests after that as well. Simmons is leading the team in rebounding with 10.8 boards per game and assists with 6.7 dimes per game. Walker is averaging 14.6 points per game in a bench role this season.

Nets small forward Dorian Finney-Smith missed the team’s last game with a right knee injury, but he’s probable for Wednesday’s road tilt with the Hawks. DFS is averaging 11.0 points per game in 17 starts for Brooklyn in 2023.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson will miss Wednesday’s game and likely multiple additional weeks worth of games. He suffered a left wrist fracture at the end of November. Johnson was in the midst of a breakout campaign before getting injured. His stat line of 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game underscores how important he was to the Hawks so far this season.

Atlanta’s Trae Young made a valiant effort in his team’s 132-121 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough. The Oklahoma alum had 32 points and 12 assists while shooting 13 of 28 from the field and 5 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Nets vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Atlanta is 48-46-1 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2021 season.

Atlanta is 72-68 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2020 season.

The over is 12-7 in Atlanta’s games this season.

The over is 11-8 in Brooklyn’s games this season.

The over is 63-45 in Atlanta’s games since the start of last season. That’s the second-highest over percentage in the league during that span.

Nets vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

This line is likely a reflection of some recency bias. In Brooklyn’s last game, they smashed Orlando 129-101 at home on Saturday night. Atlanta lost to Milwaukee 132-121 on the road on Saturday night in their last contest. The public, predictably, has jumped on the Nets and the points in this contest. I’m not so sure that’s the right side.

There might be some value on the over due to how well Atlanta can score the basketball. The Hawks are 9th in three-point shooting percentage, 10th in effective field goal percentage, 7th in true shooting percentage, 4th in offensive efficiency, and 2nd in points scored per game. I think Atlanta is able to outshoot Brooklyn in this one, so I’m laying the points with the Hawks at home on Wednesday.

Nets vs. Hawks Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS -4