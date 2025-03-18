Nets vs. Celtics Prediction: Is Boston laying too many points?

Tuesday night’s Nets vs. Celtics matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. With Boston laying a whopping 13.5 points and the total sitting at 215.5, what’s the best bet on the board for tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Brooklyn Nets (+13.5) at Boston Celtics (-13.5); o/u 215.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NBATV

Nets vs. Celtics Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Nets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot following a 103-91 victory over the Miami Heat, marking their sixth consecutive win. They currently hold a 49-19 record, placing them second in the Eastern Conference, 8.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston has dominated recent matchups against Brooklyn, winning the last seven meetings. ​

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are experiencing a challenging season with a 23-45 record, positioning them 13th in the Eastern Conference. They have struggled on the road, currently enduring a six-game road losing streak. Brooklyn’s recent narrow 115-113 loss to Boston on March 15 highlighted their competitive spirit but also underscored their difficulties in closing out games. ​

Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis’s status remains uncertain due to recent injury concerns. His availability could significantly impact Boston’s frontcourt dynamics.​

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets face a significant setback with leading scorer Cam Thomas sidelined for the season due to a hamstring injury, his third of the season. This places additional scoring responsibilities on Cam Johnson and emerging players like Keon Johnson and Maxwell Lewis.​

Key Matchup Factors

Celtics’ Home Dominance: Boston has won four of their last five home games against divisional opponents, showcasing their strength at TD Garden. ​

Nets’ Road Challenges: Brooklyn’s six-game road losing streak highlights their struggles away from home, a critical factor against a strong Celtics team. ​

Impact of Injuries: The absence of Cam Thomas is a significant blow to the Nets’ offense. The potential absence of Kristaps Porzingis could affect the Celtics’ frontcourt, making player availability a crucial determinant in the game’s outcome.

Nets vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the points at Bovada.lv. These two teams have met three times this season, with Brooklyn covering in two of those three contests. In each game, the Nets were receiving double-digit points. They’re also 4-1 against the number in their last five games entering play tonight, while the Celtics have dropped three out of four at the window.

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: BROOKLYN NETS +13.5