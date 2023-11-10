Nets vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Brookyln Nets will travel to Boston to the face the Celtics at TD Garden at 7:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The Nets are listed as 11.5-point road underdogs and the total is sitting at 228 points, where is value bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Brooklyn Nets (+11.5) at 510 Boston Celtics (-11.5); o/u 228

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Nets vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets DFS SPIN

Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points off the bench for Brooklyn in their 100-93 win versus the Clippers on Wednesday. Despite the win, it was not all good news for the Nets as Cam Thomas left the game in the 3rd quarter with a left ankle sprain. Thomas is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics in scoring in Wednesday night’s 106-103 loss versus the Sixers. Porzingis recorded 29 points on 10/19 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Boston will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss as they return home to face the Nets on Friday night.

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Brookyln is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Celtics are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus Brookyln.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Boston.

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction:

The Nets recorded an impressive home win versus the Clippers on Wednesday night, while the Celtics dropped a close one on the road to the Sixers Wednesday.

Take the over here. I know Brookyln will be without Cam Thomas who has been a star through eight games, averaging nearly 27 ppg. However, some good news for the Nets is Cameron Johnson is likely to return, Johnson is more than capable scorer. On the other side Boston didn’t play very well on Monday or Wednesday night, only scoring 109 points and 103 points in two losses. Boston is averaging 120.6 ppg on the year, they should get to that number or surpass that as they return home where last game they were at TD Garden the Celtics scored 155 points. Points should not be a problem tonight, let’s cash the over.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 228