Nets vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Thursday afternoon’s Nets vs. Cavs matchup will take place from Accor Arena in Paris, France at 2:00 p.m. ET. Will Cleveland cover as 3-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Brooklyn Nets (+3) at 570 Cleveland Cavs (-3); o/u 225.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2023

Accor Arena, Paris, France

Nets vs. Cavs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Claxton has all-around Showing in Double-Double

Nic Claxton finished with 16 points (8-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday’s 134-127 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers. Claxton led all players in Sunday’s contest in blocks to go along with a team-best rebound total and a pair of steals while ending as one of five Nets with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Claxton has recorded four or more blocks in six games this year. He has also tallied a double-double in 12 appearances this year, including in seven of his last 10 outings.

Allen Dominates Glass in Double-Double

Jarrett Allen chipped in 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday’s 117-115 win over the Spurs. Allen led all players in Sunday’s contest in rebounds and scoring while also finishing with a perfect mark from the charity stripe to propel Cleveland to a close victory. Allen has hauled in at least 15 rebounds in four games this year, adding 20 or more points in two of those outings.

Nets vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends: Over has been hot in Brooklyn Games

The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Brooklyn’s last 12 games against Cleveland

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Brooklyn’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Brooklyn’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Nets vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Nets are just 2-12 against the spread in their last 14 games and have dropped 11 out of their last 14 games straight up. They’re also 2-9 at the betting window in their last 11 road games, dropping eight straight ATS away from Cleveland. Brooklyn has also dropped four out of their last five games against the number when playing a conference matchup.

Nets vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -3