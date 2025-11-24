Monday NBA Best Bets Nov 24: Can Toronto defeat Cleveland?

Last Updated on November 24, 2025 1:21 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Monday, Nov. 24, features 10 games. Can Toronto cover the small number at home against Cleveland? Can the Kevin Durant-less Rockets beat his old team (the Suns) by 6 or more points? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Monday, November 24, 2025.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets Nov 24: Pick 1 — Toronto Raptors +1.5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00 PM ET on Peacock)

Cleveland won’t have Sam Merrill or Max Strus for Monday’s game against Toronto. Cavaliers guards Craig Porter Jr. and Lonzo Ball and center Jarrett Allen all sat out Sunday’s game. Their status for Monday is unclear.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl sat out Sunday’s game for rest purposes. It’s unknown if he’ll play against Cleveland on Monday. Raptors forward RJ Barrett left Sunday’s game with a right knee sprain. He’s doubtful to play against the Cavs on Monday night.

Toronto is off to a great start this year. The Raptors are 12-5 straight up and 9-8 against the spread this season. Breaking down the numbers further, Toronto is 4-3 ATS as an underdog and 8-5 ATS in conference games this year. Furthermore, the Raptors are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against the Cavs and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. For those reasons, Toronto +1.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov 24: Pick 2 — Phoenix Suns +5.5 vs. Houston Rockets (9:30 PM ET on Peacock)

For Houston, they’ll be without Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Fred VanVleet, and Tari Eason. Rockets center Steven Adams is listed as questionable.

For Phoenix, they’ll be missing Jalen Green on Monday. Suns guard Grayson Allen, forward Ryan Dunn, and forward Rasheer Fleming all missed Sunday’s game, and their status for Monday is up in the air.

At the time of this writing, 67% of the public bets are on Houston -5.5. Partially for that reason, I like Phoenix here. Some numbers will make the case. The Suns are 7-3 ATS after a win and 11-4 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, Phoenix is 9-3 ATS in non-division games this year and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall. For that reason, I’m picking the Suns +5.5.

