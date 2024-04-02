Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Mavericks vs. Warriors

    The Dallas Mavericks head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Warriors cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Warriors betting prediction.

    The Dallas Mavericks are 45-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 43-31 ATS this season.

    The Golden State Warriors are 40-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-33-1 ATS this season.

    Mavericks vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

    579 Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) at 580 Golden State Warriors (-1.5); o/u 232.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    TV: TNT

    Mavericks vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green won’t play in Tuesday’s road tilt with the Warriors. He has a right ankle sprain. Green is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 26.6 minutes per contest this season.

    Dallas rookie center Dereck Lively II left the team’s last game with a right leg injury. He’s officially listed as questionable to play in Tuesday’s game against Golden State in San Francisco. Lively is averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 74.7% from the floor this season.

    Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

    Warriors power forward Dario Saric won’t play against the Mavericks on Tuesday due to right knee soreness. Saric is averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest in 17.4 minutes per game this season.

    Golden State power forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed the team’s last three games with left knee soreness. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s game with that same ailment. Kuminga is third on the Warriors in scoring this season with 16.3 points per game.

    Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is probable to play on Tuesday as he manages right foot tendinitis. Thompson is second on the club in scoring with 17.3 points per game in 2024.

    Dallas is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Golden State.

    Dallas is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    Golden State is 15-21-1 ATS as the home team this season.

    Golden State is 23-28 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

    Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Dallas is on a hot streak. The Mavericks are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games and 11-1 ATS in that same span. Mavs point guard Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level as he is averaging 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season. He has the ability to win games by himself.

    Golden State hasn’t played like an elite team this season. The Warriors are 21-22 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 20-23-1 ATS in conference games this season. Furthermore, Golden State is 11-19 ATS as a home favorite this season and 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against Dallas. I like the Mavericks to keep it rolling and win their 8th straight game by notching a victory in San Francisco on Tuesday night. I’m taking Dallas and the points.

    Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +1.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com