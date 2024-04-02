Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Warriors cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 45-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 43-31 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 40-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-33-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

579 Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) at 580 Golden State Warriors (-1.5); o/u 232.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT

Mavericks vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green won’t play in Tuesday’s road tilt with the Warriors. He has a right ankle sprain. Green is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 26.6 minutes per contest this season.

Dallas rookie center Dereck Lively II left the team’s last game with a right leg injury. He’s officially listed as questionable to play in Tuesday’s game against Golden State in San Francisco. Lively is averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 74.7% from the floor this season.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Dario Saric won’t play against the Mavericks on Tuesday due to right knee soreness. Saric is averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest in 17.4 minutes per game this season.

Golden State power forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed the team’s last three games with left knee soreness. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s game with that same ailment. Kuminga is third on the Warriors in scoring this season with 16.3 points per game.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is probable to play on Tuesday as he manages right foot tendinitis. Thompson is second on the club in scoring with 17.3 points per game in 2024.

Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Golden State.

Dallas is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Golden State is 15-21-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Golden State is 23-28 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Dallas is on a hot streak. The Mavericks are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games and 11-1 ATS in that same span. Mavs point guard Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level as he is averaging 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season. He has the ability to win games by himself.

Golden State hasn’t played like an elite team this season. The Warriors are 21-22 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 20-23-1 ATS in conference games this season. Furthermore, Golden State is 11-19 ATS as a home favorite this season and 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against Dallas. I like the Mavericks to keep it rolling and win their 8th straight game by notching a victory in San Francisco on Tuesday night. I’m taking Dallas and the points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +1.5