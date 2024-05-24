Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks remain in Minnesota to face the 3-seed Timberwolves on Friday night at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 2 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Can the Timberwolves cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

Dallas leads the series 1-0.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-4 straight up and 8-5 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 56-39 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-4 straight up and 8-4 ATS in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 48-44-2 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) at 556 Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5); o/u 207.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: TNT

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks power forwards Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) will both sit out Friday’s Game 2 against the Timberwolves. Kleber was averaging 5.7 points per game in 19.3 minutes per contest across six playoff games before getting injured.

Dallas has been using a combination of Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dereck Lively II to fill Kleber’s minutes. Lively has been playing the best out of that trio as he’s averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 22.1 minutes per contest off the bench in these playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game with an Achilles injury. Conley sat out Game 5 against Denver last Tuesday due to said Achilles ailment, but suited up in Games 6 and 7 of that series. Conley also started and played 31 minutes in Game 1 of this series on Wednesday.

Several signs point to Conley being ready to go on Friday, barring any setbacks. The veteran out of Ohio State is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 11 playoff starts this year.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games against Minnesota.

The under is 52-42-1 in Dallas’s games this season. That’s the fifth-highest under percentage in the league.

Minnesota is 17-12 ATS after a loss this season.

Minnesota is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

After Minnesota dropped Game 1 to Dallas at home, the Timberwolves are likely considering Friday night’s Game 2 a must-win contest. To lose the first two games of this series at home would likely spell doom for Minnesota, which highlights the importance of this game for them. Fortunately for the Timberwolves, they have several numbers on their side ahead of this contest.

Minnesota is 33-29-2 ATS in conference games and 30-26-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Additionally, the T’Wolves have largely been taking care of business in the 2024 postseason thus far. Minnesota is 8-4 straight up and 8-4 ATS in these playoffs, with the latter figure representing the best mark in the league. Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has failed to score 20 points in 3 out of his team’s last 4 games, but I think he easily hits that number on Friday and spurs his club to a decisive win. I’m laying the points with the T’Wolves at home in this one.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -5.5