Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to OKC to face the Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. Can the Mavericks cover the 19.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 50-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 48-33 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 56-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 45-35-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Dallas Mavericks (+19.5) at 520 Oklahoma City Thunder (-19.5); o/u 223.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Mavericks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

The Mavericks are basically sitting their whole team against the Thunder on Sunday. Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (ankle), point guard Kyrie Irving (hamstring), power forward P.J. Washington (ankle), guard Dante Exum (foot), small forward Derrick Jones Jr. (shoulder), center Dereck Lively II (knee), power forward Maxi Kleber (back), center Daniel Gafford (elbow), and power forward Greg Brown III (personal) will all be unavailable to play against Oklahoma City on Sunday.

That leaves players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Brandon Williams, and Dwight Powell likely to see heavy minutes in the Mavericks’ final game of the regular season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey missed the club’s last game with a right hip contusion, but he’s listed as probable to play against the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Giddey is stuffing the stat sheet this season to the tune of 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren was terrific in his team’s 125-107 home blowout win over Milwaukee on Friday night. In that game, the Gonzaga product registered 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocked shots, and a steal. For the season, Holmgren is averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games against Oklahoma City.

Dallas is 8-9 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Oklahoma City is 22-12 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Oklahoma City is 29-21-1 ATS in conference games this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Dallas is essentially conceding this game. The Mavericks are sitting Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and several other key players for this contest. For what it’s worth, Dallas is only 11-12 straight up without Kyrie Irving and 4-7 straight up without Luka Doncic in the lineup this season. It’s hard to imagine Dallas scoring enough to keep up with a motivated and talented Oklahoma City squad on Sunday.

The Thunder have a lot to play for. Due to an odd Denver loss at San Antonio on Friday night, the #1 seed in the Western Conference is still up for grabs. This means that Oklahoma City will be compelled to play hard, and should give maximum effort. When you combine that fact with the multitude of players sitting out for Dallas, the case for Oklahoma City becomes even stronger. I like the Thunder to win big in blowout fashion at home against the Mavs on Sunday afternoon.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -19.5