Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks head back to OKC to face the 1-seed Thunder on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Mavericks cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year and are 6-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 54-38 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 6-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 51-38-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Dallas Mavericks (+4.5) at 524 Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5); o/u 212.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT

Mavericks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks forwards Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s Game 5 in Oklahoma City. Kleber is the bigger loss of the two as he was averaging 5.7 points per game during the playoffs before getting injured.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play Wednesday with knee and ankle injuries. It’s fair to say that the Mavs’ Slovenian star is playing at less than 100%, but he should be good to go in his team’s crucial Game 5. Doncic is averaging 26.7 points per game during these playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was masterful in his team’s critical Game 4 win on Monday night. The 6’6” 195-pound Kentucky alum recorded a game-high 34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. He shot 14 of 27 from the floor in the victory.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren was also solid in his team’s Game 4 win. In that contest, the Minneapolis native logged 18 points, 9 rebounds, a steal, and 4 blocks. Holmgren shot 6 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe in the win.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Dallas is an NBA-best 30-16 ATS in road games this season.

Oklahoma City is 38-40-1 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2012 season.

Oklahoma City is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

This series has been almost identical to the Mavericks’ first-round series against the Clippers. In round 1, Dallas lost Game 1 on the road, won Games 2 and 3, then lost Game 4 at home. The same thing has happened for the Mavs against the Thunder in this series. In Dallas’ first-round series, they won Game 5 on the road. I think Dallas has a legitimate shot to win Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. A few numbers underscore this point.

The Mavericks are 22-13 ATS after a loss and 38-24 ATS in conference games this season. Furthermore, Dallas is 38-22 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 31-27 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Luka Doncic had 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists in his team’s Game 5 road win over the Clippers in the first round. I could see him putting on a similar performance against the Thunder on Wednesday. I’m taking the Mavs and the points on the road in this game.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +4.5