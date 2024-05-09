Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks remain in OKC to face the 1-seed Thunder on Thursday night at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Mavericks cover the 5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

Oklahoma City leads the series 1-0.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year and are 4-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 52-37 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 5-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 50-36-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Dallas Mavericks (+5) at 566 Oklahoma City Thunder (-5); o/u 218.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Mavericks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (knee) practiced with the team Wednesday and is probable to play against the Thunder on Tuesday night. It’s worth noting that Doncic’s per-game averages of points, rebounds, and assists in the postseason are all below his regular season numbers. He may play in Game 2 and beyond, but he’s likely not 100%.

Dallas forwards Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) will both be sidelined for Thursday’s Game 2 matchup with the Thunder. Kleber is averaging 5.7 points per game in 19.3 minutes per contest during these playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did a little bit of everything in his club’s 117-95 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night. The former first-round pick out of Kentucky accumulated 29 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal in 37 minutes of game action. SGA shot 8 of 19 from the floor, 2 of 4 from deep, and 11 of 13 from the foul line in his club’s commanding Game 1 triumph.

OKC center Chet Holmgren was also solid in his team’s win on Thursday. The former 2022 #2 overall pick put up 19 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in the victory. Holmgren is averaging 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per contest in 5 playoff starts this year.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Dallas is 9-11 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Oklahoma City is 25-13 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Oklahoma City is 29-19 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Oklahoma City won Game 1 of this series 117-95 on Tuesday night. The Thunder led by 9 points at halftime and held a 10-point advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth. The Thunder have been on a roll this postseason. OKC is 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their 5 postseason games this year. That success against the number echoes what they did during the regular season.

The Thunder are 31-22 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 34-22-1 ATS in conference games this year. What’s more, Oklahoma City is 37-24 ATS after a win and 39-27 ATS as a favorite this season. The Thunder looked like the clearly superior team in Game 1, and I believe we’ll see more of the same in Game 2 on Thursday. I’m laying the points with OKC at home in this one.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -5