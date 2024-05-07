Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 1 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks head to OKC to face the 1-seed Thunder on Tuesday night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Mavericks cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year and are 4-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 52-36 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 4-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 49-36-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Dallas Mavericks (+3.5) at 558 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5); o/u 218.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT

Mavericks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks forwards Olivier Maxence-Prosper (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (shoulder) will both sit out Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Thunder. Kleber is the bigger loss of the two as he is averaging 5.7 points per game in 19.3 minutes per contest during these playoffs.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic is probable for Tuesday’s game with a nagging knee injury. Doncic has been playing well in these playoffs, as he’s putting up 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per contest across 6 postseason games.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a double-double in his team’s Game 4 win over the Pelicans last Monday. In that contest, SGA put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocked shots. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-high 27.3 points per game in these playoffs.

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams was also solid in his club’s series-clinching win last week. The Santa Clara alum logged 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Williams shot 9 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 from the foul line in the victory.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Dallas is 15-17 ATS as an underdog this season.

Oklahoma City is 38-27 ATS as a favorite this season.

Oklahoma City is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Mavericks dispatched the Clippers in six games last round, and won the final two contests by double-digits for good measure. While that was a nice series win, it was against an old and flawed club. Oklahoma City is younger, deeper, better on defense, and more balanced than Los Angeles. Because of that, they will almost surely present more of a challenge to the Mavericks in this series.

The Thunder have been good against the number all season. OKC is 28-15 ATS as the home team and 33-22-1 ATS in conference games this year. The Thunder last played on Monday, April 29th, meaning they’ll have more than a full week’s worth of rest for this contest. Oklahoma City has been good in that scenario the past two years as they are 3-1-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season. The Thunder have won 4 straight playoff games this season, and I like them to make it 5 in a row on Tuesday. I’m laying the points with OKC at home in this one.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -3.5