Mavericks vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Phoenix cover as a 4.5-point home favorite in Monday night’s Mavericks vs. Suns matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board for this Christmas night clash from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

593 Dallas Mavericks (+4.5) at 594 Phoenix Suns (-4.5); o/u 237.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Mavericks vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks DFS Spin

Kyrie Irving (right heel contusion), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) will remain sidelined for Monday’s game against the Suns.

All three players will remain sidelined for Christmas Day, but since they have been out for a while, it won’t result in a dramatic change to their rotation. Dante Exum will continue to start in the backcourt, while Jaden Hardy and AJ Lawson played a large role off the bench in their last game.

Phoenix Suns DFS Spin

Devin Booker finished Friday’s 120-105 loss to the Kings with 24 points (9-of-20 FGs, 6-of-9 FTs), four rebounds, and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Booker dished out a team-best seven assists, but he and Kevin Durant weren’t enough on a night when all five Kings starters scored in double figures. Booker’s providing top 20 per-game value in 9-cat formats for the season, ranking a few spots below his Yahoo ADP of 16. With Bradley Beal (ankle) out for a few more weeks, Booker and Durant must do even more heavy lifting than they’re accustomed to. While that may be good for fantasy managers, the Suns will need others to step up consistently.

Mavericks vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Phoenix

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Dallas’s last 17 games on the road

Phoenix is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games when playing at home against Dallas

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Phoenix’s last 5 games

Mavericks vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take Dallas. The Mavericks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Suns, who are just 1-10 against the number in their last 11 games overall. The Suns have also dropped 10 out of their last 14 games at the betting window when playing at home and are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games when playing against a conference opponent. Finally, the Mavericks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games when playing on a Monday.

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +4.5