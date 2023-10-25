Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Wednesday night will be the regular season debut of Spurs’ forward Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French teenager considered to be the league’s top prospect since LeBron James. Will he lead San Antonio to victory against Dallas tonight? Check out betting odds, trends and a prediction for tonight’s Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Dallas Mavericks (-4) at 526 San Antonio Spurs (+4); o/u 230

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Mavericks vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks DFS Spin

Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Jaden Hardy (left ankle sprain) and Dwight Powell (illness) are all questionable to play against the Spurs on Wednesday. It’s only game one, but there is a lot of unknown when it comes to the Mavs’ lineup. Luka’s absence will give Kyrie Irving more usage and open up a lot of minutes and shots for Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, if he plays. Tim Hardaway Jr. could also see some extra minutes if Hardy isn’t able to suit up. If Powell can’t play, Dereck Lively and Richaun Holmes will have to hold down all of the center minutes, which would make both of them solid options.

San Antonio Spurs DFS Spin

Victor Wembanyama shined on Friday with 19 points (8-for-19 FGs), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, five blocks and two triples in a 122-117 win over the Warriors. Per usual, Wemby provided plenty of flair in his final preseason game for the year. Between his blocks and buckets, he was making jaw-dropping plays on both ends of the floor. He should be among the league leaders in blocks per game this season. However, we also saw what some of his struggles may look like during his rookie year. He didn’t grab many rebounds, and he shot a low percentage from the floor. It feels nitpicky, and he’s going to have an incredible season, but he won’t be the best player in basketball from day one, despite any narratives that are pushed. Jeremy Sochan had another start at point guard and posted a 7/11/6/1 line. Tre Jones dropped eight dimes in just 17 minutes off the bench as well.

Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing San Antonio

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against San Antonio

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Antonio’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of San Antonio’s last 7 games

Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which cashed in all six of San Antonio’s last six games against Dallas. It is also 8-3 in the Spurs’ last 11 games versus the Mavericks dating back to last season and is 4-1 in the Mavs’ last five games dating back to last season. Finally, the over is 9-3 in the Spurs’ last 12 home games dating back to last season, which includes cashing in four out of their last230 five games played in San Antonio last season.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: OVER 230