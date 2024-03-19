Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Dallas laying 8 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 232, what’s the best value for bettors in Tuesday night’s Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup? Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from San Antonio.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Dallas Mavericks (-8) at 508 San Antonio Spurs (+8); o/u 232

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Mavericks vs. Spurs: Public Bettors Laying Points with Dallas

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Probable to Face Spurs

Luka Doncic (left hamstring soreness) and Dante Exum (right plantar fascia sprain) are probable for Tuesday’s game against San Antonio. Doncic and Exum played through their respective injuries against the Nuggets on Sunday and appear poised to do so again on Tuesday. Doncic’s fantasy value speaks for itself, while Exum has not done enough to merit being rostered outside of deep leagues, and even that may be a bit much.

Wembanyama Scores 33 vs. Nets

Victor Wembanyama ended Sunday’s win over Brooklyn with 33 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, seven blocks and a triple across 36 minutes. Wemby has been on a roll since the All-Star break, but he stumbled over his last two games in tough matchups with the Nuggets and Rockets. A head-to-head showdown with a Nets team playing on the second night of a back-to-back set was just what the doctor ordered, and the star rookie bounced back with a monster effort. He led both teams in scoring and rebounding as he racked up a massive double-double. Most impressively, he rejected at least five shots for the 19th time this season, a mark which easily leads the Association.

Wemby has more than double the number of five-block games as Brook Lopez, who ranks second with nine. Next up is a great matchup with Dallas on Tuesday, which offers another opportunity for Wembanyama to shine.

Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Spurs are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Spurs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 days rest

Mavericks are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Mavericks’ last six road games, is 7-1 in their last eight games when facing an opponent with a losing record and is 14-6 in their last 20 games versus an opponent with a winning percentage below .400. The over is also 21-7 in Dallas’ last 28 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of less than .400. Finally, the over is 9-2 in the Mavs’ last 11 road games versus a team with a losing home record.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: OVER 232