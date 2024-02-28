Mavericks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After losing on a half court, buzzer-beating shot in Cleveland on Tuesday night, will the Mavericks rebound with a victory and a cover in Toronto on Wednesday? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Mavericks vs. Raptors matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) at 528 Toronto Raptors (+2.5); o/u 241.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Mavericks vs. Raptors: Public Bettors Supporting Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Scores 45 Points vs. Cavs

Luka Doncic played 41 minutes in Tuesday’s 121-119 loss to the Cavaliers. He accumulated 45 points (17-of-29 FGs, 5-of-5 FTs), nine rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and six 3-pointers. Doncic’s stellar individual night came to a crushing end, as a Max Strus 60-footer as time expired gave Cleveland an improbable victory. The Mavericks point guard was on fire in the first half, scoring 27 of the team’s 56 points, and he finished with his eighth 40-point double-double of the season. Over the past month, according to Basketball Monster, Luka is ranked first in 8- and 9-cat per-game value. Doncic and the Mavericks won’t have much time to dwell on the defeat as they visit the Raptors on Wednesday.

Barnes Scores 21 Points vs. Pacers

Scottie Barnes shot 8-of-18 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line in Monday’s 130-122 win over the Pacers, accumulating 21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and five blocked shots in 38 minutes. Barnes was impactful on both ends of the floor on Monday, notching his fourth triple-double of the season. He matched his career-high with 12 assists, and the third-year wing tied his season-high with five blocks. While Barnes has struggled occasionally since the Raptors acquired Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, he remains a highly valuable fantasy option. He remains a top 25 player in 8- and 9-cat formats, exceeding his Yahoo ADP (47).

Mavericks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Raptors are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Mavericks are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Raptors are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

Mavericks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Raptors’ last five games as a favorite, is 8-1 in their last nine games as a home underdog and is 9-1 in their last 10 home games. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Mavericks’ last four games as a favorite, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 23-9 in their last 32 games overall.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: UNDER 241.5