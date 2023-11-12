    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Mavericks vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    The Dallas Mavericks will travel to New Orleans to the face the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center at 7:00p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Mavericks are listed as 2.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 234.5 points, what is the smart play from NOLA? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Pelicans prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    543 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) at 544 New Orleans Pelicans (+2.5); o/u 234.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Mavericks vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

    Luka Doncic had a massive night for Dallas in the Mavericks 144-126 route of the LA Clippers on Friday night. Luka scored 44 points on 17/21 from the field. Doncic has now recorded over 30 points in six of the nine games this season, he will look to keep the Mavs momentum going as they face the Pelicans Sunday night.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

    Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring in Friday night’s 104-101 loss versus the Rockets. Ingram recorded 31 points on 11/24 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. The Pelicans will look to snap a four-game skid as they return home to face the Mavericks on Sunday night.

    Dallas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Mavericks are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus New Orleans.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Pelicans.

    Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction:

    The Mavericks picked up a big home win versus the Clippers on Friday night, while Pelicans dropped their fourth straight game to Houston on Friday.

    New Orleans has not looked the same team without their all-star CJ McCollum who will miss his fourth straight game on Sunday night with a collapsed lung. On the other end Dallas looked exceptional in their 18-point victory against the Clippers on Friday night. Kyrie and Luka combined for 71 points, and as a team they shot 45% from behind the arc. This is exactly what Dallas has been looking for, Irving and Doncic to carry the load offensively and once the double teams start to come find other guys to make open shots. Without CJ and some other role players available for the Pelicans, take Dallas to continue their early season success on Sunday night.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Dallas -2.5

