Mavericks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Indiana cover as a 1-point home underdog on Sunday against Dallas? Or is there a better bet on the board for today’s Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup at 5:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Dallas Mavericks (-1) at 556 Indiana Pacers (+1); o/u 252

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Mavericks vs. Pacers: Bettors Favoring Home Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Probable to face Pacers

Luka Doncic (broken nose) is probable for Sunday’s game against the Pacers. Doncic has played with the fractured nose for a few games and should continue to do so on Sunday. Over the past month, he’s ranked first in 8- and 9-cat per-game value, according to Basketball Monster. Managers who have Doncic rostered simply need to make sure they have him slotted into their lineups before tipoff.

Haliburton Leads Indiana with 25 Points

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 25 points (10-of-18 FGs), two rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, four 3-pointers and five turnovers in a 129-115 win over Detroit on Thursday. Haliburton was limited to close out January and open February while he was recovering from a hamstring injury, but he had three straight double-doubles before the All-Star break.

Haliburton was able to make it four straight double-doubles on Thursday after getting off to an excellent start, as he had 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals at halftime. He only added points and dimes after halftime, but he was able to have his highest-scoring game since January 3rd. Haliburton has been off of a minutes restriction over their last few games, which means that he will continue to provide elite value for the rest of the season.

Mavericks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Pacers last 5 overall

Over is 27-12 in Pacers last 39 home games

Under is 7-2 in Mavericks last 9 overall

Under is 9-3 in Mavericks last 12 road games

Mavericks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Dallas. The Mavericks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, are 5-1 against the number in their last six games coming off a win and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Pacers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games and are 0-4 against the number in their last four games following an ATS win.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -1