Mavericks vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks from the Ball Arena. The Nuggets are listed as 6.5-point home favorites and the total at 224.5 points what is the smart play in this from Denver? Keep reading for our Dallas vs. Denver prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Dallas Mavericks (+6.5) at 574 Denver Nuggets (-6.5); o/u 224.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Dallas vs. Denver Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

Grant Williams led all scorers in the Mavericks 114-105 win versus the Bulls on Wednesday night. Williams scored 25 points going 7/10 from the field. Dallas hopes to get Kyrie Irving back for Friday’s contest as he has missed the last two games with a left foot sprain. As of Friday morning, Dallas has Irving listed as questionable.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

Nikola Jokic recorded his 5th consecutive double-double in Wednesday’s 110-89 loss to the Timberwolves. Jokic scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Besides Jokic and Jamal Murray, no other Nugget recorded double digits in points. Denver needs more production from their role players to complement their stars.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Denver.

The Nuggets are 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone under in 9 of the last 10 home games for Denver.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction:

The Mavericks are off to a 4-0 start after their win versus Bulls, while the Nuggets dropped their first game of the year on Wednesday, and now sit at 4-1.

I like Dallas here; the Mavericks are off to great start to the season, and this has been without Irving in the lineup for two of them. We’ll grab the +6.5 points with the possibility Irving returns tonight, but regardless I still like the Mavericks to hang around even if he doesn’t play.

Dallas has been making the three-ball at a high percentage (41%) thus far and I expect that to continue tonight. The Nuggets are going to be ready to go after their first loss of the season, but Dallas does enough to stay within the number.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Mavericks +6.5