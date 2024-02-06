Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Mavericks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mavericks vs. Nets

    Is struggling Dallas a poor bet in Tuesday night’s Mavericks vs. Nets matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or will the Mavs cash as a small road favorite when the two teams meet at Barclays Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TV: TNT

    Mavericks vs. Nets: Public Bettors Backing Dallas

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Doncic Scores 19 in Win vs. Sixers

    Luka Doncic scores 19 points (6-of-15 FG, 3-of-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers in Monday’s 118-102 win over the Sixers. Doncic firmly holds a spot in the top five across 9-cat leagues, with averages soaring to 34.8 points and 9.6 assists per game, surpassing last season’s numbers.

    Even nursing an ankle injury, Doncic’s resilience was displayed in Monday’s win over the 76ers, where he once again proved why he’s one of the top players in the league. Managers lucky enough to have him should feel confident in his continued impact, as he shows no signs of slowing down. Doncic isn’t just playing; he’s making a statement with every game, promising a thrilling run for those riding the wave of his extraordinary season.

    Bridges Scores 23 in Win Over 76ers

    Mikal Bridges played 32 minutes in Saturday’s win over the 76ers, scoring 23 points (7-of-16 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs) with three rebounds, four assists, and five 3-pointers. Bridges fell one 3-pointer shy of a third straight game with six made, missing out on a franchise record.

    That said, he’s scored 20 points or more in three straight and six of his last seven games, one reason why Bridges has provided top-50 value over the past two weeks. While there have been reports of teams being interested in acquiring Bridges, the Nets have shut down any approach. The Nets play four games at home next week, beginning with the Warriors on Monday.

    Nets are 7-19-1 ATS in their last 27 games overall

    Mavericks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

    Nets are 5-12-1 ATS in their last 18 games as an underdog

    Mavericks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

    Mavericks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 7-2 in the Mavericks’ last nine road games, is 6-2 in their last eight games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Nets’ last seven games versus an opponent with a winning record and has cashed in seven out of their last 10 games played on a Tuesday.

    Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Prediction: UNDER 233.5

