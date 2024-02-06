Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Mavericks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Mavericks vs. Nets

    The Dallas Mavericks head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Nets betting prediction.

    The Dallas Mavericks are 27-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-25 ATS this season.

    The Brooklyn Nets are 20-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-24-2 ATS this season.

    Mavericks vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

    573 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) at 574 Brooklyn Nets (+2.5); o/u 233.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TV: TNT

    Mavericks vs. Nets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Mavericks center Dereck Lively II won’t play against the Nets on Tuesday night as he recovers from a fractured nose. Lively is having a solid rookie season for Dallas in 2024 as he’s averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game across 35 starts. 

    Dallas point guard Dante Exum missed the team’s game against Philadelphia on Monday night with right knee soreness. His status is uncertain ahead of Tuesday’s road clash with Brooklyn. Exum hasn’t played since January 26th, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he sat out on Tuesday. The former #5 overall draft pick in 2014 is averaging 9.2 points per game on 57.1% shooting from the field this year.

    Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Nets power forward Dorian Finney-Smith will sit out Tuesday’s home date with the Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain. Finney-Smith is averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest in 42 games of action this season.

    Brooklyn backup center Day’Ron Sharpe hasn’t played since January 7th due to a hyperextended left knee, and his status is uncertain for Tuesday’s game. Sharpe is averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 16 minutes per contest this year.

    Nets point guard Ben Simmons didn’t play against the Warriors on Monday night due to back injury maintenance, and it’s unknown if he’ll be able to suit up on Tuesday. Brooklyn wing players Cameron Johnson (adductor) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) both left Monday’s game against the Warriors with injuries and did not return, leaving both players questionable for Tuesday’s game.

    Dallas is 5-3 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

    Dallas is 16-12 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

    Brooklyn is 2-3-1 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

    Brooklyn is 6-7-2 ATS as a home underdog this season.

    Mavericks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

    Dallas has been sneaky-good against the number in certain applicable scenarios this season. The Mavericks are 14-9 ATS as the road team and 16-11 ATS as a favorite this year. What’s more, Dallas is 9-2 ATS as a road favorite this season, which is the third-best mark in the league.

    Brooklyn on the other hand, has had some trouble against the number in 2023-24. The Nets are just 7-14 ATS in non-conference games, which is the second-worst mark in the NBA. Additionally, Brooklyn is 14-17-2 ATS as an underdog this season and 49-56-4 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2021 season. Compounding matters is the fact that the Nets could be without several key rotation players against a talented Mavericks team on Tuesday. For those reasons, I like Dallas to win and cover on the road in this contest. 

    Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5  

    Related Posts

