    Mavericks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mavericks vs. Magic

    With the home team laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 224.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday’s Mavericks vs. Magic matchup? Tip-off for this non-conference contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) at 530 Orlando Magic (-1.5); o/u 224.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

    Amway Center, Orlando, FL

    Mavericks vs. Magic Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks DFS Spin

    Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 23 points (8-for-19 FGs), 12 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one triple in a 124-118 win over Charlotte on Sunday.This was only the second time this season that Luka failed to score at least 30 points. He has had an unbelievable start to the season, which is why Dallas is 5-1. He nearly recorded his third triple-double of the season in this game, but he fell one assist short.

    Doncic was consistently drafted with one of the first few picks this season, and so far, he’s been the best player in fantasy basketball when punting assists and turnovers, which is a common strategy. In points leagues, he’s been as dominant as ever and has shown no signs of slowing down.

    Orlando Magic DFS Spin

    Markelle Fultz (left knee swelling) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Mavericks. Fultz has missed Orlando’s last two games, most recently being listed as questionable ahead of their win over the Lakers on Saturday before being ruled out. Should he have to miss a third straight game, rookie Anthony Black would remain in the starting lineup. The point total won’t be too high, but Black will be worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues as a streamer.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’s last 8 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Orlando’s last 8 games when playing at home against Dallas

    Orlando is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    Mavericks vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

    Take the over, which has cashed in 11 of the Magic’s last 13 games when playing the Mavericks at home. The over is also 9-2 in the Mavericks’ last 11 games overall, including a perfect five-for-five on the road.

    Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Prediction: OVER 224.5

