Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at only three points and the total at 242, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Mavericks vs. Lakers matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Dallas Mavericks (+3) at 516 Los Angeles Lakers (-3); o/u 242

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Mavericks vs. Lakers: Bettors Slightly Favor L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Questionable to face Lakers

Luka Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday’s game versus the Lakers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic has missed Dallas’ last three contests due to a right ankle sprain but could return to action Wednesday. If the superstar guard is unable to suit up, Tim Hardaway will likely remain in the starting lineup.

LeBron Questionable to Face Mavericks

LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against Dallas, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. James typically carries questionable tags for the Lakers, but he did have a strong performance Monday against the Thunder and seemed to be moving around well. In that game, James produced 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes.

Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of LA Lakers’ last 12 games when playing at home against Dallas

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of LA Lakers’ last 17 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 6 games against an opponent in the Southwest Division

Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take Dallas. The Mavericks are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Lakers. They’re also 5-2 against the number in their last seven games overall, are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games when listed as the underdog and are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in its previous game. (The Lakers allowed 105 points in a win over the Thunder.)

On the other side, the Lakers are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games as a favorite. They’re also 1-4 against the number in their last five games as a home favorite and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games following a win.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +3