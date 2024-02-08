Mavericks vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread set at 3 in favor of Dallas and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to Thursday night’s Mavericks vs. Knicks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Dallas Mavericks (-3) at 520 New York Knicks (+3); o/u 230.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 8, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Mavericks vs. Knicks: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Probable to face Knicks

Luka Doncic (broken nose) and Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) are probable for Thursday’s game against the Knicks. Doncic and Irving were outstanding in Tuesday’s win over the Nets, and they’re on track to be available for the final game of the Mavericks’ road trip. Should either player be sidelined, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway Jr. are two players whose fantasy values would increase.

Brunson Questionable to face Mavericks

Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) and Jericho Sims (illness) are questionable for Thursday’s game against the Mavericks. Brunson is the more important name regarding the Knicks’ rotation and fantasy value. He sprained his ankle during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s win over the Grizzlies, exiting immediately and remaining sidelined.

Should Brunson not play, Miles McBride would start, and he is worth streaming in that role. Sims’s absence on Tuesday led to Taj Gibson playing rotation minutes; he may be a fan favorite, but Gibson should not be rostered in any fantasy league.

Mavericks vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Knicks are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall

Mavericks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win

Knicks are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 home games

Mavericks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Mavericks vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 20-6 in the Knicks’ last 26 games overall, is 11-2 in their last 13 home games and is 11-1 in their last 12 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Mavericks’ last six road games, is 19-7 in their last 26 games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 230.5