Mavericks vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Mavericks cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Kings betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 42-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-31 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 42-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-34-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) at 542 Sacramento Kings (-1.5); o/u 235.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: TNT

Mavericks vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green won’t play against the Kings on Tuesday night. He’s nursing a right ankle sprain that will likely keep him out “a couple of weeks” according to Dallas head coach Jason Kidd. Green is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 26.6 minutes per contest this season.

With Green out of commission, the leading candidate for increased playing time is Tim Hardaway Jr. Reserve guards Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy could also take on increased roles with Green sidelined for the next few weeks.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder dislocation and labral tear. Prior to getting injured Huerter had started 59 games for the Kings and he averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in those contests.

Sacramento forwards Sasha Vezenkov (ankle) and Trey Lyles (knee) will both sit out Tuesday’s home date with Dallas. The bigger loss of the two will likely be Lyles, as he is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest in 19.8 minutes per game while primarily coming off the bench this season.

Mavericks vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 7-8 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Dallas is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Sacramento.

Sacramento is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Sacramento is 22-21-1 ATS in conference games this season.

Mavericks vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

Sacramento might be a bad matchup for Dallas. The Kings have already beaten the Mavericks twice in Dallas this season. The first contest was on November 19th and Sacramento won easily 129-113. The second game was on January 27th and Sacramento triumphed by a score of 120-115. Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox recorded 30+ points and center Domantas Sabonis logged a double-double in both victories.

Furthermore, the Kings are 3-1 straight up and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against the Mavericks. The Kings are fifth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, ninth in points per game, tenth in rebound rate, and ninth in points in the paint per game this season. In a hotly-contested game against two potential playoff teams, I give the slight edge to the Kings, because they get this game at home. I’ll be laying the points with Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -1.5