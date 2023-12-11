Mavericks vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Grizzlies betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 13-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-10 ATS this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 6-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-12 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) at 540 Memphis Grizzlies (+2.5); o/u 227.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

TV: NBA TV

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving won’t play against the Grizzlies on Monday night. Irving is nursing a right heel contusion, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Irving is second on the team in scoring with 23.0 points per game this season.

Dallas power forward Grant Williams will sit out against Memphis on Monday due to knee soreness. Williams is fifth on the team in scoring with 9.8 points per game. He’s averaging 28.8 minutes per contest in 19 starts for Dallas in 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies shooting guard Luke Kennard won’t play against the Mavericks on Thursday, as he’s nursing a bone bruise in his left knee. Kennard is seventh on the club in scoring with 8.3 points per game this season.

Memphis small forward Jake LaRavia is questionable for Monday’s game with a left eye abrasion. LaRavia is averaging 3.4 points per game in 12.2 minutes per contest this year. Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart has been out since November 14th with a left foot sprain, and he’ll miss Monday’s game as well. Smart is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game for the Grizzlies in 2023.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Memphis.

Dallas is 7-4 ATS as the road team this year. That’s tied for the fourth-best mark in the NBA.

Memphis is 5-8 ATS as an underdog this year.

Memphis is 3-7 ATS as the home team this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

Memphis has been bad this season without star point guard Ja Morant and crucial big men Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. All three of those players will be out on Monday, in addition to the trio (Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart) that I mentioned above. The Grizzlies’ straight-up record of 6-15 is tied for the second-worst mark in the West, and their ATS record of 9-12 ranks in the bottom third of the league. The Grizzlies are 4-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season, while the Mavs are 6-3 ATS in that same scenario.

Dallas is 10-6 ATS as a favorite this season, and the Mavs are 8-6 ATS against conference opponents thus far in 2023. Dallas last played on Friday, and they are 4-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. In a game where Luka Doncic will likely have to carry the offensive load, I like the Mavericks to win and cover in Memphis on Monday.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5