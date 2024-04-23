Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks remain in L.A. to face the 4-seed Clippers on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Clippers cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Clippers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the series 1-0.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 0-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 48-35 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 51-31 straight up in the regular season and are 1-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Clippers are 39-44 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) at 514 Los Angeles Clippers (+2.5); o/u 216.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was one of the team’s few bright spots in their disappointing 109-97 road loss to the Clippers on Sunday. In that game, the Slovenian national posted 33 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal. Doncic led the league in scoring during the regular season with 33.9 points per game.

Kyrie Irving also had a big scoring day against the Clippers on Sunday. The former Cavalier accumulated 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. He shot 10 of 18 from the field and 3 of 6 from long distance in the defeat.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard sat out Sunday’s Game 1 against the Mavericks due to right knee soreness. He’s officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s Game 2 against Dallas. It’s worth noting that Leonard hasn’t played since March 31st. He is one of L.A.’s best players and led the team in scoring during the regular season with 23.7 points per game.

With Leonard out of the lineup, the Clippers gave more minutes to Amir Coffey and Norman Powell. Point guard Russell Westbrook grabbed some additional floor time as well as he logged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals against the Mavericks on Sunday.

Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 19-13 ATS after a loss this season.

Dallas is 19-5 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 23-28 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Dallas got blitzed by Los Angeles on Sunday. The game was a 12:30 PM local time tip-off and the Mavericks looked half asleep during the first half of the game. The Mavs were down 56-30 at halftime, trailed by as many as 29 points, and wound up losing by 12 to a Clippers team that didn’t have Kawhi Leonard. I have a hard time believing that Dallas will play that poorly again on Tuesday.

The Clippers were raining in three-pointers on Sunday. L.A. converted 18 of 36 long-range attempts and shot 50% from beyond the arc. That’s far greater than their season average of 38.3% from long range. I expect that shooting percentage to come down. Conversely, Dallas only shot 10 of 33 from long distance (30.3%) which is below their season average of 36.9%. I think the three-point shooting percentages for both teams will regress to the mean and Dallas will play with more urgency and intensity on Tuesday, which should make the difference in the game. I’m laying the points with the Mavs in this one.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5