Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks head to L.A. to face the 4-seed Clippers on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Clippers cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 0-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 48-34 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 51-31 straight up in the regular season and are 0-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Clippers are 38-44 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

587 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) at 588 Los Angeles Clippers (+2.5); o/u 222.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ABC

Mavericks vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game due to an illness. Hardaway is averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 made three-pointers per game in 26.8 minutes per contest this season.

Dallas reserve guard Jaden Hardy started and played 29 minutes in his team’s regular-season finale blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday. With most of the Mavericks’ key players resting, Hardy put up 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Hardy is averaging 7.3 points per contest in 13.5 minutes per game primarily coming off the bench for Dallas this season.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is officially listed as questionable to play against the Mavericks on Sunday. He’s dealing with right knee soreness and appears unlikely to suit up. Leonard is one of L.A.’s best players and is averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Los Angeles shooting guard Terance Mann played well in his team’s 116-105 home loss to Houston on Sunday. In that contest, the Florida State alum logged 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Mann is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 71 starts for the Clippers this season.

Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is 19-4 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 20-24 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

The big storyline in this game is the health status of Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Leonard hasn’t played since March 31st and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Mavericks. Despite that designation, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Kawhi hasn’t undergone a full-contact practice session and is likely to miss Sunday’s contest. The Clippers are 7-7 straight up without Leonard in the lineup this season.

Dallas has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the trading deadline. The Mavs are 16-4 straight up since March 7th, with 2 of those losses coming at the end of the season when they were resting players. Furthermore, Dallas is 32-19 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 32-20 ATS in conference games this season. I might have leaned toward Dallas even if Kawhi Leonard was playing, but since he probably isn’t that makes this an easy pick. I’m laying the points with the Mavericks on the road in L.A. on Sunday afternoon.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5