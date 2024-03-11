Mavericks vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup will feature a pair of teams playing .500 ball over their last 10 games. Will Chicago cover as a 4-point home underdog? Or is there more value in Dallas or the 233-point total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Dallas Mavericks (-4) at 538 Chicago Bulls (+4); o/u 233

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

Mavericks vs. Bulls: Public Bettors willing to lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Pours in 39 vs. Pistons

Luka Doncic scored 39 points (13-of-24 FGs, 9-of-10 FTs) with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, two blocks, and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes in Saturday’s 142-124 win over the Pistons. While Doncic’s run of 30-point triple-doubles, which reached six games on Saturday, has received a lot of fanfare, he made more history on Saturday. He became the first player in NBA history to record a 35-point triple-double in five consecutive games, an incredible achievement no matter how tired some may be of discussing triple-doubles.

To the surprise of no one, Doncic has been a top-3 player in 8- and 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. He’ll look to extend his two triple-double streaks on Monday when Dallas visits Chicago, the first of four games the Mavericks play in Week 20.

DeRozan Scores 24 Points vs. Clippers

DeMar DeRozan finished Saturday’s 112-102 loss to the Clippers with 24 points (8-of-19 FGs, 8-of-9 FTs), eight rebounds, and 10 assists in 42 minutes. DeRozan recorded his sixth double-double of the season on Saturday, finishing two rebounds shy of his first triple-double. He has been elite over the past two weeks, averaging 26.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 1.4 3-pointers while shooting 48.2% from the field and 91.1% from the foul line. That production has been good for top-15 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. DeRozan and the Bulls play four games in Week 20, beginning with the Mavericks on Monday in Chicago.

Mavericks vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Over is 7-3 in Bulls last 10 home games

Under is 4-1 in Bulls last 5 games playing on 1 days rest

Over is 4-0 in Mavericks last 4 road games

Over is 5-2 in Mavericks last 7 overall

Mavericks vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take Dallas. The Mavericks are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight road games, are 6-2 against the number in their last eight games following a win of more than 10 points and are 13-3 at the betting window in their last 16 games as a road favorite. On the other side, the Bulls are just 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven home games, are 1-4 against the number in their last 100 points or more in their previous game and are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games playing on one day of rest.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -4