Mavericks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Philadelphia listed as slight home dogs and the total sitting at 242.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Mavericks vs. 76ers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Dallas Mavericks (-1.5) at 562 Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5); o/u 242.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Mavericks vs. 76ers: Public Bettors Siding with Home Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic Questionable Tonight

Luka Doncic (right ankle soreness) and Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) are questionable to play against the 76ers on Monday. Both players were available to play in their last game, though Luka did tweak his ankle in the first quarter. Kleber also started in their last game, so they could be down two starters on Monday. Kyrie Irving is expected to be back, so Tim Hardaway Jr. could return to the starting lineup if both Luka and Maxi are out.

Maxey Scores 23 in Loss to Nets

Tyrese Maxey shot 8-of-23 from the field and 4-of-6 from the foul line in Saturday’s loss to the Nets, scoring 23 points with three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes.

Maxey didn’t play at all during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s defeat, Philadelphia’s first game back from its road trip. The All-Star guard didn’t shoot the ball well, but he didn’t exacerbate that issue by struggling with turnovers. Maxey only committed one, and three steals were a nice bonus. The 76ers play four games during Week 16, and the already-important Maxey is essential with Joel Embiid sidelined.

Mavericks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in 76ers last 4 home games

Under is 6-2 in Mavericks last 8 overall

Over is 8-3 in 76ers last 11 overall

Under is 7-2 in Mavericks last 9 road games

Mavericks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The 76ers are 26-10-1 against the spread in their last 37 games when facing an opponent with a winning record. They’re also 4-0 against the number in their last four home games when facing an opponent with a winning road record and are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games playing on one day of rest.

On the other side, the Mavs are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games when facing a team with a winning percentage above .600 and are winless at the window in their last four games overall.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +1.5