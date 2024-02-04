Magic vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pistons are the worst team in the league but they’ve also been on a great ATS run of late. Catching 6.5 points as a home underdog on Sunday afternoon, is Detroit a wise bet in today’s Magic vs. Pistons matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Orlando Magic (-6.5) at 542 Detroit Pistons (+6.5); o/u 228

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Magic vs. Pistons: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Orlando

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Banchero Scores 23 Points vs. T-Wolves

Paolo Banchero scores 23 points (10-of-20 FG, 2-of-2 FT), with one rebound, six assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in Friday’s 108-106 win over the Timberwolves. Banchero’s season has been a rollercoaster, depending on your fantasy league type. For those in 9-cat leagues, he’s sitting around the top 135, which is not exactly eye-popping.

However, flip the script to points leagues, and it’s a different story—Banchero leaps to just outside the top 30, thanks to his solid 23 points and seven rebounds per game average. He showed off his skills again, earning his first All-Star nod and racking up 23 points in Friday’s 108-106 nailbiter versus the Wolves. His performance clearly shows that points leagues are where he truly shines. So, if you’re managing him in a category league, it might be wise to start looking for a sell-high moment. With the fantasy playoffs on the horizon, adjusting your strategy to fit your league’s format could make all the difference.

Cunningham Probable to face Magic

Cade Cunningham (left knee injury management) is probable for Sunday’s game against the Magic. Cade has been able to play in three of their last four games, though he did sit one leg of a back-to-back. He was a very late scratch in that game, so there is a chance that he plays in their back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday. However, if he doesn’t Killian Hayes should return to the starting lineup.

Magic vs. Pistons NBA Betting Trends

Pistons are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Pistons are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 home games

Magic are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Orlando is 41-20-1 ATS in its last 62 games overall

Magic vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 13-6-1 in the Pistons’ last 20 games overall, is 8-3-1 in their last 12 games as home underdog and is 10-4 in their last 14 games playing on one day of rest. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Magic’s last five games following an ATS win, has hit in five out of their last seven games versus a team with a winning percentage above .400 and is 5-1 in their last six games when they’re a road favorite of between 5 and 10.5 points.

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: OVER 228