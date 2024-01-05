Close Menu
    Magic vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Magic vs. Nuggets

    With the spread sitting at 9.5 and the total at 223.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Magic vs. Nuggets matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    575 Orlando Magic (+9.5) at 576 Denver Nuggets (-9.5); o/u 223.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    Magic vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Orlando Magic DFS Spin

    Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) and Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain) have been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Fultz and Ingles remain sidelined, with the absence of the former being more impactful. With Gary Harris (calf) also ruled out, Anthony Black will likely move back into the starting lineup. The rookie has offered limited streaming value as a starter, making Cole Anthony a better choice if he’s sitting on your league’s waiver wire.

    Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

    Michael Porter Jr. logged 31 minutes in Monday’s 111-93 win over Charlotte, scoring 22 points (8-of-17 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with eight rebounds, one assist, and four 3-pointers.

    After scoring 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting in the Nuggets’ prior two games, Porter got back on track in the first game of 2024. He’s provided top-75 per-game value in 9-cat formats this season, exceeding his Yahoo ADP of 81, so there isn’t too much for fantasy managers to complain about. While he’s certainly capable of more, the presence of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray limits MPJ’s fantasy ceiling. But it does wonders for his, and the Nuggets’, championship window.

    Orlando is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Denver

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Orlando’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Denver

    Denver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Orlando

    Denver is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

    Magic vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

    Take Orlando. The Magic have covered six straight meetings with the Nuggets and are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall. Orlando has also covered in 12 out of its last 15 games when facing a Western Conference opponent and is 9-2 at the betting window in its last 11 games when facing a foe from the Northwest Division.

    Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +9.5

