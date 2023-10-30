Magic vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying a single bucket and the total sitting at 220.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Magic vs. Lakers matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET tonight in L.A.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Orlando Magic (+2) at 522 Los Angeles Lakers (-2); o/u 220.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Magic vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic DFS Spin

Franz Wagner played 35 minutes in Friday’s 102-97 win over the Blazers, accounting for 23 points (6-of-16 FGs, 8-of-9 FTs), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and three 3-pointers.

The first game of Orlando’s West Coast swing proved more difficult than expected, but they managed to take care of business thanks largely to the Wagner brothers. While Franz led the team in scoring, Moritz added 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes off the bench. The younger Wagner was nearly a top-50 fantasy player last season, and at worst, Franz should hover in that area again this season. As for Moritz, he’s worth rostering in deeper leagues, as he was the only reserve forward or center to hit double digits in minutes played.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS Spin

LeBron James shot 11-of-19 from the field and 2-of-6 from the foul line in Sunday’s loss to the Kings, scoring 27 points with 15 rebounds, eight assists, and three 3-pointers in 39 minutes.

Twenty years to the day when he made his NBA debut in Sacramento, James was back in the city. At first glance, the stat line produced was a very good one for the King. However, there were also eight turnovers, and James had a tough night at the foul line. Those two areas have limited James’ fantasy value over the first week of the season, as he’s ranked outside the top 50 in 9-cat, per-game value. Through three games, he’s averaging 4.3 turnovers per while shooting 8-of-15 from the charity stripe. There’s no need for alarm, as James’ biggest concern is the injury bug.

Magic vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Orlando’s last 10 games when playing on the road against LA Lakers

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Orlando’s last 7 games on the road

LA Lakers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Orlando

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of LA Lakers’s last 10 games when playing at home against Orlando

Magic vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take the under, which is 15-2 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams overall. The under is also 20-4 in the Magic’s last 24 games when playing the Lakers on the road.

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UNDER 220.5