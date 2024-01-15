Close Menu
    Magic vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Magic vs. Knicks

    Even though the total has moved from 221.5 to 222 in Monday afternoon’s Magic vs. Knicks matchup, is the under still the best bet today at 3:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    551 Orlando Magic (+6.5) at 552 New York Knicks (-6.5); o/u 222

    3:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Magic vs. Knicks: Public Bettors Hammering New York at the Window

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Banchero Sniffs Triple-Double in Loss

    Paolo Banchero recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday’s 112-100 loss to Oklahoma City. Banchero continues to play a significant role on offense for the Magic. Although that has always been the case, his numbers have experienced an uptick. That is due to the injuries sustained by other proven contributors on offense such as Franz Wagner (ankle), Wendell Carter (knee) and Markelle Fultz (knee). Banchero has hit the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games, a span in which he’s averaging 28.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.

    Brunson Question for Knicks

    Jalen Brunson (calf) will be listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Magic, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Brunson missed his first game of the season Saturday versus Memphis and is in danger of being sidelined again. If that’s the case, Miles McBride should draw another start, but Julius Randle would presumably lead New York’s offense in usage.

    New York are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

    New York are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at home

    Orlando are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Magic vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The total has gone under in 15 out of Orlando’s last 21 games against New York, cashing in six straight meetings between the two teams. The under is also 10-3 in the Knicks’ last 13 home games versus the Magic, hitting in eight out of their last 10 games versus Orlando at Madison Square Garden. Finally, the under is 7-3 in the Magic’s last 10 games this season.

    Magic vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 222

