    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Magic vs. Knicks

    Orlando has won eight of its last 10 games overall and will take on New York at Madison Square Garden Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will Orlando cash as a 1-point road favorite in tonight’s Magic vs. Knicks matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 Orlando Magic (-1) at 568 New York Knicks (+1); o/u 207

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Magic vs. Knicks: Bettors Willing to Lay Points

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Banchero Accumulates 25 Points vs. Washington

    Paolo Banchero accumulated 25 points (10-of-20 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), six rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Washington. Thanks partially to the tandem of Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic pulled off their biggest comeback of the season, erasing a 21-point deficit in D.C.

    The reigning Rookie of the Year recorded his third points/assists double-double of the season and first since February 13 against Oklahoma City. As was the case last season, Banchero has been more valuable in 8-cat and points leagues than 9-cat, ranking outside the top 150 in the latter while providing top 100 value in the other two (he’s top 75 in points).

    Brunson Participates in Practice Thursday

    Jalen Brunson (left knee contusion) participated in most of Thursday’s practice. Injured during the first minute of Sunday’s win over Cleveland, Brunson was held out of the Knicks’ loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. While his return to practice certainly qualifies as a positive development, the All-Star point guard was not a full participant. Miles McBride is a must-stream player until Brunson is cleared to return, with the Knicks back in action on Friday against the Magic.

    Under is 24-6 in Knicks last 30 overall

    Over is 5-1 in Magic last 6 games as an underdog

    Under is 17-5 in Knicks last 22 home games

    Under is 6-1 in Magic last 7 overall

    Magic vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

    Take Orlando. The Magic are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 road games, are 51-24-1 against the number in their last 76 games overall and are 54-20-1 at the betting window in their last 75 games playing on one day of rest. On the other side, the Knicks are 2-11 against the spread in their last 13 games overall, are 0-9 against the number in their last home games and are 2-10 at the betting window in their last 12 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game.

    Magic vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -1

